Fish farming is profitable occupation says Asifabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 06:06 PM

Collector Venkatesh Dothre addresses fishermen at a day-long awareness programme held in Asifabad on Saturday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dothre asserted that high profits could be earned through fish farming. He was addressing fishermen at a day-long awareness programme held here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said that by using the government subsidies and taking up fish farming, great profits can be made. He stated that there should be 2 acres of land and borewell facility for fish cultivation. He opined that thanks to modern technology, it was possible to to cultivate fish by setting up special tanks on terraces and in tiny farm fields .

The Collector stated that a farmer could earn income of Rs 2 lakh per annum by fish farming in four pits and registering harvestings for three times by investing just Rs 5 lakh. He said that this would be formulated as 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Farmers and women of self-help groups should utilize this opportunity, he urged.

He further said that the government would provide many concessions and subsidies for fish farmers. He noted that by taking up fish farming at home, profits can be obtained at low cost. He informed that fish farming offers a wide range of opportunities. He opined that marketing could also be done easily.

The Collector also said that the water used for fish farming can be used as organic fertilizer for plants, and it was sufficient if urea was provided in small doses.

District Rural Development Officer Surender, Additional DRDO Ramakrishna, Scheduled Castes Development Officer Sajeevan, In-charge District Fisheries Officer Sambasiva Rao, District Federation President Triveni and Consultant Uday Kishore participated in the programme.