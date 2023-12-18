Minister Seethakka lauds Janyaa Foundation’s educational initiative

Acknowledging Janyaa Foundation's efforts, Seethakka highlighted the Foundation's contribution of maths and science laboratory kits worth Rs 35 lakhs to 48 government schools in the district

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka lauded the notable educational strides made by the Janyaa Foundation in the district here on Monday. Acknowledging their efforts, she highlighted the Foundation’s contribution of maths and science laboratory kits worth Rs 35 lakhs to 48 government schools in the district. These resources, she emphasized, aimed to illuminate the path of science among rural and tribal school students.

Expressing her vision during the distribution of the kits programme at the DEO’s office, Minister Seethakka stressed collaboration between talented government school teachers and support for educational infrastructure enhancement, aspiring to establish Mulugu as an education hub. Additionally, she pledged continuous efforts toward teachers’ welfare and the construction of the Jyotiba Phule Vidya Bhavan in the district centre, exclusively for teachers.

District Education Officer (DEO) Panini echoed the commitment to ensuring quality education in the district, vowing to work alongside government officials and educators to achieve notable educational outcomes at the grassroots level.

Janyaa Foundation representatives urendra Kumar, Milan Nehlani, Ramakrishna, and Tanya and office coordinators Baddam Sudarshan Reddy, Arsham Raju, Sambaiah, Ramadevi, DCEB Secretary Vijayamma, District Science Officer Appani Jayadev, and other officials including DNR Trust founder Dodda Prathapa Reddy were present at the event.