Will provide all facilities for devotes visiting Medaram, says Minister Seethakka

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka urged the Centre to take steps to declare Medaram jatara as the national festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka at a review meeting on Medaram jatara arrangements on Sunday.

Mulugu: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare Department Dansari Anasuya aka Seethakka announced here on Sunday that the government was taking all steps to ensure hassle-free darshan and provide facilities for the devotees visiting the Sammakka-Sarakka biennial jatara to be held from February 21 to 24 at Medaram. She has held a review meeting with the District Collector Ila Tripathi, ITDA, PO, Ankit and SP Gaush Alam on the arrangements being made for the jatara at Medaram. The meeting was also attended by Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha.

Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, Seethakka said that there was a delay in sanctioning funds due to the election code. “However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had immediately sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the jatara following the estimations sent by the Collector. Though there is a delay due to elections and a change of government, I assure the devotees that we will make all the required arrangements for the convenience of the huge number of devotees. All the officials led by the District Collector are ready to make a big success,” she said. The Mulugu MLA also said that they would speed up the works and complete them at the earliest without compromising on the quality. “Some of the works will be taken up on a nomination basis. But the allocation of these works will be purely done following the government norms,” she said.

Stressing the need to accord national festival status for the Medaram biennial jatara, the Congress minister urged the Centre to take steps to declare it as the national festival and also provide funds as the proposals had also been submitted to the Centre. Earlier, she was given a rousing reception by her followers and Congress party leaders at Gattamma Temple near Mulugu town as she had come to the district after assuming the charge as the Minister.