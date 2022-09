Minister Srinivas Goud lauds SATS sports school, judo players

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud lauded SATS Sports School, Adilabad students who won medals at the Khelo India Women’s Judo National League and Ranking Tournament South-Zone held at the VKN Menon Indoor Stadium, Thrissur, Kerala at his office in Hyderabad on Monday.

Sunitha (40kg), Chandni (57kg), Sreeja (57kg) clinched gold medals while Ramya (52kg) won silver. Lipiska (52kg) and Madhulota (52kg) settled for bronze.

