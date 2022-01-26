Minister Srinivas Goud refutes allegations of affidavit tampering against him

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud refuted the false propaganda against him on allegedly tampering with the election affidavit submitted by him during the 2018 Assembly elections. He stated that the allegations were being made based on a petition filed in the Delhi High Court which was already dismissed on December 15 last year.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Wednesday, Srinivas Goud said he was being a victim of a malicious campaign since his election as MLA which has only escalated after his elevation to the post of the Minister. He clarified once again that the petition filed against him in the Delhi High court were already dismissed following which the court had warned the petitioners against making such false accusations.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) accepted a complaint lodged against me in this regard and they are probing into the issue, but did not declare me guilty till date. On what basis that these allegations are being levelled against me? The affidavit which was submitted along with the party’s B-form is the only one which stands the scrutiny of any authority,” he explained. He stated tampering affidavits under ECI’s possession was impossible.

Responding to reports published in some newspapers, the Minister urged the media organisations to work responsibly and check their facts with the relevant authorities before making such allegations. He rubbished the allegations that there were pending traffic challans and bank loans obtained by him which were not mentioned in the affidavit. Legal action has been already initiated against the media organisations in this regard.

When asked, Srinivas Goud suspected the role of a former Minister and a former MP from Mahabubnagar district behind the malicious campaign against him. However, he ruled out the role of any leaders from TRS. He wondered why allegations were being made against him for constructing a own house or purchasing a car as he was not amassing wealth illegally. He reminded that he participated in the Telangana agitation and had quit his government job to serve the people.