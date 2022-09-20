Minister Srinivas Goud seeks suggestions on Sports Policy

The minister also requested noted athletes and coaches, who failed to attend the meeting, to send their suggestions to Sports Authority of Telangana State

Hyderabad: State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud convened a meeting with noted coaches and former athletes, including the likes of Pullela Gopichand, triple Olympian N Mukesh Kumar, former shooter Gagan Narang and former international footballer Shabbir Ali, to discuss on the State Sports Policy, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the Government has formed a Cabinet Sub-committee which includes Ministers KT Rama Rao, Erraballi Dayakar Rao and Sabita Indra Reddy, to form the best policy in the country. He further revealed that a draft in this regard has been formulated. He put forward the draft to discuss the merits of it with noted coaches, athletes and association members from various disciplines.

