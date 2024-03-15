Minister Tummala launches development works in Khammam

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao laid foundation stones for various development works in Khammam on Friday

Minister T Nageswara Rao launched development works in Khammam.

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that steps were being taken to develop Khammam city as an ideal city in a planned manner.

The minister laid foundation stones for various development works in the city on Friday.

Developing and strengthening of Khammam-Kodumuru two-lane R and B road into a four-lane road with an estimate of Rs 25 crore was among the works he launched.

Nageswara Rao launched a septic tank cleaning vehicle belonging to the municipal corporation staff. The machinery was provided by the National Safai Karmachari Financial Corporation through a subsidised loan to municipal liquid waste workers to avoid manual scavenging.

The value of the unit was Rs. 19.34 lakh while the total subsidy was Rs. 8.50 lakh, the subsidy amount and the remaining balance would have to be paid in installments. The municipal corporation engages the machinery and provides employment to the workers.