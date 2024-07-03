Ministers launch plantation programme in Khammam

As many as 33, 320 saplings would be planted in the forest land of Gollagudem by the forest department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 10:55 PM

Ministers Konda Surekha and P Srinivasa Reddy launched a plantation programme at Sathupalli in Khammam district on Wednesday.

As many as 33, 320 saplings would be planted in the forest land of Gollagudem by the forest department. Addressing a gathering the Revenue Minister said that if every person plants a sapling and makes a commitment to protect them, the Vana Mahotsavam would be successful.

As many as 33, 320 saplings would be planted in the forest land of Gollagudem by the forest department. Addressing a gathering the Revenue Minister said that if every person plants a sapling and makes a commitment to protect them, the Vana Mahotsavam would be successful.

Minister Surekha said that in 1959, the then union Minister KM Munshi started Vana Mahotsavam and the diamond jubilee of Vana Mahotsavam was being celebrated. It was planned to plant 20 crore saplings in the State and 22 crore saplings have been prepared in 14, 000 nurseries in the State.

Anganwadi, Ashas and forest staff should pay special attention to plant saplings in every village, she said. MLA Matta Ragamai Dayanand, forest department principal secretary Ahmed Nadeem, CP Sunil Dutt, senior forest officials D Bhima Naik and Siddharth Vikram Singh were present.