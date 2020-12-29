Ministers Rathod, Puvvada to visit Chintavarre village on Wednesday

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Kothagudem: MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao brought the incident of a primary school headmaster sexually abusing six minor girls at Chintavarre village in the district to the notice of IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

The MLA called on the Minister in Hyderabad, apprised him about the incident and his recent visit to the village. Briefing Rama Rao about his interaction with the affected families, Venkateswar Rao urged the government to help the affected families.

Responding to the MLA’s request, Rama Rao asked the Women and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Women and Child Welfare special secretary D Diyva to visit the village to look into the matter.

Venkateswar Rao informed mediapersons here that the Ministers and officials would be visiting the village on Wednesday to ensure all measures to help the victims of the sexual abuse and their families.

It may be recalled that the incident of six minor girls of Government Primary School, Chintavarre in Laxmidevipalli mandal came to light about 15 days ago. The accused Dodda Sunil Kumar was suspended from services subsequently.

Police booked a case against him under IPC Section 376AB (punishment for committing rape on woman under twelve years of age), Section 376 C and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded him judicial custody.

The District Education Officer, E Somashekara Sharma also suspended five government teachers for allegedly conducting a ‘panchayat’ on behalf of the accused headmaster to settle the matter with affected families.

