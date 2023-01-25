Minister’s Road fire accident: Efforts on to identify skeletal remains of victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Fire Accident Spot Minister Road. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The process of identification of the skeletal remains of one of the victims who perished in the Minister’s Road commercial complex fire mishap, is still on.

The samples of family members of the three missing persons were collected for DNA identification. The remains will be handed over to the kin of the victim based on the report, officials said. The agonising wait to collect the bodies of their near ones who perished in the fire tragedy that claimed three lives could prolong for their distraught relatives.

According to Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory officials, the DNA samples of the victim in the tragedy has been collected from the skeletal remains recovered from the spot and the blood samples of the family members of the three missing persons too were collected. The process of identification could be completed once they are matched with the kin and the entire process would require some more days.

A senior police official associated with the investigation said, “The identification of the victim will be determined after conducting DNA test. We are yet to conclude whose remains are those recovered at the mishap site. The remains will be handed over to the kin of the victim after the DNA test report is out”.