Minor caught for stealing bikes in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: A minor boy, who was fascinated with bike riding and stole them to fulfill his desire, was arrested by the Task Force along with the Golconda Police on Friday. Three others, who received the stolen bikes, too were held. Officials seized 8 bikes, all together worth Rs.5 lakh.

Apart from the boy juvenile, the receivers arrested were Syed Nabi, Abdul Altaf and Mohd.Feroz, all from Asifnagar who bought the stolen bikes at low rates. Police said the minor, who worked at a carpenter shop was fascinated with bikes but since his earnings were not sufficient to buy automobiles, he decided to steal bikes from residential colonies.

He stole bikes from Golconda, Humayun Nagar, Banjara Hills, Langar Houz and Asifnagar.