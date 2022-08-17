Minor couple commit suicide in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor couple ended their lives separately, allegedly after their relationship was disapproved by their elders here in the city.

The victims, aged in their late teens, reportedly became friends on Facebook last year and since then were in contact with each other over the phone.

Sources said the couple had told their families about their love and decision to get married. However, as elders from both sides were against their relationship, recently, the couple eloped and secretly married and returned.

Their parents counseled the couple and warned them against meeting each other. Allegedly upset over this, the girl ended her life by hanging in her house on Monday.

Unable to bear the loss, the boy died by suicide in front of a moving train at Moula Ali railway station on Wednesday.

Police are investigating.