Minor girl raped, impregnated in Shamshabad

A minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 30-year-old man in Shamshabad on the city outskirts. The victim was lured by the suspect on the pretext of marriage and was sexually assaulted multiple times.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 August 2024, 07:28 PM

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped, impregnated and cheated by a man in Shamshabad on the city outskirts.

The incident occurred about six months ago, when the victim, who accompanied her father for agricultural work, was allegedly intimidated by the suspect Shiva (30), and raped. She was threatened and hence remained silent out of fear. Taking advantage of her silence, he continued the sexually abuse her multiple times.

According to the police, the incident came to light recently when the girl became pregnant. When she asked the suspect to marry her, the latter refused to do so and got an abortion done at a hospital in Kothur.

Further, he also attempted to hush up the crime by settling the matter discreetly by convening a meeting with village leaders, offering compensation to resolve the issue. However, the victim’s family approached the Shamshabad police.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the suspect. Efforts are on to nab him at the earliest.