Minor girl raped in the city outskirts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Mailardevpally on the city outskirts.

The suspect, Shaik Salman alias Shaik Ahmed (20), a daily wage worker from the same neighbourhood where the minor girl resided, on the pretext of love, managed to lure the girl into his house and raped her, according to the police.

He along with three of his friends, who were also construction workers, threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone, or they would harm her and family. When the girl’s mother noticed changes in her behavior, she enquired and the girl narrated the ordeal on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, the Mailardevpally police booked a case and took up investigation. The suspect was taken into custody, but the police was yet to announce the arrest.

Meanwhile, the girl has been sent to hospital for medical examination and later to a facility for mental health support.