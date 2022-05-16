Minor girl’s marriage performed in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl child was allegedly married off to a man at Keshampet in Ranga Reddy district on the city outskirts.

The incident was on last Friday, with parents of the girl from Papireddyguda illegally performing her wedding with a 30-year-old man from Vellicherla village. Child Welfare Department officials and Police, after being alerted on the wedding by villagers, reached the houses of both the families and counseled them.

Based on the complaint from the CWD officials, the Keshampet police have booked a case and are investigating.

The Cyberabad Police has urged citizens to report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Cyberabad Police WhatsApp number – 9490617444.