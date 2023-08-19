Minority Bandhu Cheque distribution begins in Telangana

Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali distributed cheques to beneficiaries at a programme organised at LB Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday launched the ‘Economic Support Scheme’ for Minorities with 100 per cent subsidy across the State.

Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali distributed cheques to beneficiaries at a programme organised at LB Stadium. The scheme is being executed through the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation.

The Corporation will distribute 100 percent subsidy cheques up to Rs.1 lakh under the Economic Support Scheme of the Corporation for 3508 minority beneficiaries. The financial assistance will be provided to only one member of a family, and the eligible age limit for applicants is between 21 and 55 years as of June 2, 2023.