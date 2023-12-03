Sunday, Dec 3, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Brs Leads In Hyderabad Districts

BRS leads in Hyderabad districts

In Sanathnagar, BRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav is in the lead with 4330 votes and Danam Nagendra with 3539 votes for Khairatabad.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:45 AM, Sun - 3 December 23
Hyderabad: BRS candidates in Hyderabad are leading the race as per the votes counted in the initial rounds. BRS has the lead in eight seats, with six for AIMIM and one for Congress.

Two MIM candidates Mir Zulfiqar Ali and Ahmed Bin Abdullah have also registered their lead at Charminar and Malakpet.

In round two for Goshamahal Constituency, BJP’s Raja Singh is in the lead with 9923 votes.

