Miracle fancied for Mumbai feature

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Miracle looks outstanding in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Grade 1) 2400 metres, Terms for Fillies 4 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 12.45 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Demetrius 1, Sunlord 2, Vikramaditya 3

2. Giant Star 1, Grand Accord 2, Victorious Sermon 3

3. Supernatural 1, Hooves Of Thunder 2, Hawk Of The Wind 3

4. Botero 1, Sky Storm 2, Sentinel 3

5. Darwin 1, The Awakening 2, Chopin 3

6. Petronia 1, Minx 2, Majestic Warrior 3

7. Miracle 1, Aah Bella 2, Animous 3

8. Juiced 1, Remus 2, Gusty Girl 3

9. Cherished 1, Seminole 2, Full Of Grace 3

Day’s Best: Miracle.

First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

