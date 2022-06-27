Missing family from Tandur traced in Varanasi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: A Tandur resident, Satyamurthy who along with his two teenaged daughters went missing after threatening to die by suicide if the police failed to trace his wife, was tracked to Varanasi by the Vikarabad police.

Satyamurthy had released a video message along with his two teenaged daughters last week, alleging that a few influential persons were behind the disappearance of his wife and that the police were making no efforts to trace her. The man gave a deadline of 48 hours to the Vikarabad police to trace his wife, threatening that otherwise he along with his two daughters would end their lives.

After the video went viral, the police tried to reach him over phone but failed as his three phones were switched off. “We checked footage from surveillance cameras and tracked him till the airport in Shamshabad. Later, with details available from airlines, we traced them to a lodge in Varanasi,” Vikarabad SP N Koti Reddy said.

“After speaking to him, we will revive our efforts to trace his wife,” he added.