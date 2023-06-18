Mission Bhagiratha ensuring water to every household: Mancherial Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha was being strictly implemented in the district and every household was able to get drinking water at doorstep round the clock. He was addressing a gathering at the Manchi Neela Panduga observed as part of the ongoing formation day celebrations here on Sunday.

Santosh said 665 habitations were now being covered under the drinking scheme as against 54 villages that could get potable water before formation of Telangana. He said 32 overhead balance reservoirs were built, while a 1,525 kilometer long grid pipeline was laid. He added that a 2,729 kilometer long intra pipeline was laid to provide tap connection.

Overhead service reservoirs were increased from 418 to 981. As many as 1.80 lakh households were able to get drinking water now when compared to 8,600 houses in the past. The Collector later visited a water treatment plant near Sripada Yellampalli Project at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul, Rural Water Supplies Executive Engineer Anjan Rao and other officials were present.

