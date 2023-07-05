MLA Jogu Ramanna hands over podu land pattas to 4,017 tribals in Adilabad

Telangana government was striving for welfare of tribals, said MLA Jogu Ramanna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

MLA Ramanna hands over podu land pattas to tribals in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna said that the State government was striving for welfare of tribals. He handed over podu land pattas to 4,017 eligible tribals at a programme held here on Wednesday.

Ramanna, thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for realizing long pending dream of tribals, said that a special focus was laid on the tribals following formation of Telangana. He stated that festivals of tribals were recognized by the government and funds were allocated to develop tribal habitations.

Collector Rahul Raj, District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman A Bhoja Reddy, Mandal Parishad President Gandrath Ramesh were few among many who attended the event.

