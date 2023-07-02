Satyavathi Rathod launches distribution of pattas for podu lands in Warangal

Satyavathi Rathod showered praises on the Chief Minister for fulfilling the aspirations of tribal communities and instilling a sense of pride and self-worth among them

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy addressing the meeting at Narsampet on Sunday.

Warangal: The progress accomplished in the past nine years in the newly formed Telangana under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is equivalent to what would have taken a century to achieve, Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the distribution of pattas for podu lands at Narsampet in the district on Sunday, she said the initiatives undertaken include 10 reservations for STs, pattas for podu lands to the STs, the upgradation of thandas and gudems into Gram Panchayats, the establishment of gurukuls for tribal children, and the overall welfare of tribal communities.

“These advancements became possible after achieving the separate State, a significant milestone in tribal empowerment,” she said and showered praises on the Chief Minister for fulfilling the aspirations of tribal communities and instilling a sense of pride and self-worth among them. On the occasion, she launched the distribution of land ownership documents (pattas) to a total of 3,215 beneficiaries, covering a vast area of 8,366 acres of podu land.

Furthermore, she said that she had allocated Rs 75 crore for the development of infrastructure in the region, and promised an additional Rs 25 crore for the construction of roads in Thandas, further improving connectivity and accessibility for the tribal population. Local MLA Peddi Sudharashan Reddy and District Collector P Pravinya also spoke at the meeting.

