MLA Koneru Konappa feeds 3.5 lakh persons in year

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

File Photo of MLA Koneru Konappa

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy appreciated Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa for uninterruptedly and successfully feeding the poor for a year. He was chief guest of a program held to mark the first anniversary of Nityannadana satram or daily poor-feeding centre operated by Konappa, held in Kaghaznagar on Saturday.

Indrakaran opined that Konappa was rendering outstanding services to the public of the constituency by extending innovative initiatives. He cited the daily poor-feeding programme, special coaching to aspirants of teacher and police constable jobs. He advised other legislators to draw inspiration from the legislator in selflessly serving the people and developing the segment on many facets.

Narrating the objective of the initiative, Konappa said that he was feeding the poor to express his gratitude to the public for electing thrice from Sirpur (T) constituency and for giving a bright political career. He stated that he was content with the service and was committed to serve his electors better than the past. He added that he was immensely delight to provide education and to satiate hunger of the needy.

The MLA shared that he had fed 3.5 lakh persons in the initial year of the cause. He disclosed that 1,015 quintals of rice were cooked in this year. He disclosed that Rs 1.59 crore was spent for feeding the poor and for providing the special coaching. He stated that Rs 1.81 crore was raised through donations, his savings and contributions of philanthropists.

Athram Sakku, who was present in the programme, dubbed family members of Konappa as candles. He stated that they sacrifice their lives for serving the public. Collector Rahul Raj assured to extend all support from district administration to the legislator in feeding the poor. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar remarked that the food was delicious and was being cooked in hygienic conditions.

MLC Dande Vittal, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Mancherial legislator N Diwakar Rao Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, Vice-chairman K Krishna Additional Collectors Rajesham and Chahat Bajpai, ITDA-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy, Kaghaznagar market committee chairman Kasam Srinivas, municipal vice-chairman Rachakonda Girish and Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar were few among many who attended the event.