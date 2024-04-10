Rudraram Ganesh temple lucky place to launch campaign: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:19 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao, BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy at Ganesh Temple located near Rudraram in Sangareddy district on Wednesday

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the ancient Ganesh temple at Rudraram village in Patancheru mandal was a lucky place to launch the election campaign for BRS candidates.

After performing special pujas for the campaign vehicles of Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy at the temple on Wednesday, Harish Rao said Patancheru BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy had also launched his last three election campaigns from the same temple. It is history Mahipal Reddy had scored a hat-trick of victories in Patancheru, he said, adding that it was keeping with tradition that the Medak Lok Sabha election campaign was also launched from the Ganesh temple.

BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, MLA Mahipal Reddy and other key leaders offered prayers to the presiding deity.