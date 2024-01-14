MLA Premsagar Rao inaugurates drinking water scheme in Mancherial

Rao said that he promised to take steps to ensure supply of drinking water to both Mancherial and Naspur civic bodies if elected.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 07:26 PM

Mancherial: MLA K Premsagar Rao said that efforts were being made to provide drinking water to all households of Mancherial and Naspur municipalities for two hours a day as promised at the time of polls. He formally inaugurated a drinking water scheme in Rajiv Nagar here on Sunday.

He stated that the water would be provided for an hour in the morning and another hour in the evening. He advised the residents not to waste the water and to utilise the scheme.

He added that six guarantees assured by the Congress would be implemented soon.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Motilal, municipal commissioner Maruti Prasad, District Congress Committee president K Surekha, Block Congress president Pudari Thirupathi, town president Thumula Naresh, councilors Ravula Uppalaiah , Salla Mahesh, Pudari Sunitha and many others were present.