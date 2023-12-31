MLA Premsagar Rao inspects repair work on main road in Mancherial

Repairs of the main road in the district headquarters were being taken on a war footing basis, said Premsagar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

MLA Premsagar Rao inspects repair work on the main road in Mancherial on Sunday.

Mancherial: MLA K Premsagar Rao said that repairs of the main road in the district headquarters were being taken on a war footing basis. He inspected the work here on Sunday.

Rao said that the road was being restored using modern techniques. He explained workers and tarmac sheets from Tamil Nadu were brought to repair the road spending Rs 15 lakh. He told the executing agency to expedite the work and to avoid inconvenience to motorists.

Also Read Additional collector inaugurates fine rice outlet in Mancherial

The MLA further said that steps were being taken to prevent road accidents on a fly over on the stretch in the town. He stated efforts were being made to provide drinking water to both Luxettipet and Naspur municipalities for two hours a day by Sankranti festival. He said that a special focus was laid on addressing major problems of civic bodies.