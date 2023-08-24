MLA Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Sikta Patnaik inspect parks and other places in Hanamkonda

MLA Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Sikta Patnaik and others visit several localities in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar highlighted the significant role of poets and artists in Telangana while emphasizing the cultural significance of Orugallu (Warangal).

Accompanied by Collector Sikta Patnaik and others, he has toured several places in his constituency including the Jain Temple and Sarigama Park here on Thursday. KUDA Chairman S Sunder Raj and GWMC Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik were among those who accompanied him.

During the inspection, Vinay Bhaskar noted the pivotal contribution of poets and artists to the Telangana movement. He underscored the immense respect that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao holds for poets like Kaloji and others. Reminding that the Chief Minister had allotted Rs 75 crore for the establishment of the Kaloji Kalakshetram (auditorium), which is ready for inauguration, the MLA emphasized that artists would oversee the maintenance of the auditorium.

He also said that efforts had been made for park development, benefiting various locations such as Bhadrakali Lake and Waddepally Tank. Additionally, upcoming plans include the transformation of Sarigama Park into a recreational haven for city residents. The municipal administration will collaborate with art societies to equip Sarigama Park with the necessary infrastructure, ensuring it serves as a hub for community enjoyment.

In a subsequent tour of the Kakatiya Zoo and New Shayamapet area, part of the 31st division of the GWMC, he said that the measures are being taken to prevent flooding. The BRS leaders promised to ensure the removal of the encroachments on the Nalas to avoid flooding of colonies during the monsoon. The MLA also asked officials to expedite the removal of the silt and illegal structures within the Nalas.

