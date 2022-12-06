MLAs poaching case: ACB court dismisses memo filed by police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: The ACB court on Tuesday dismissed a memo filed by the police with a plea to add four persons B L Santosh, Thushar Vellapally, Jaggu Swamy and advocate B Srinivas as accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

The police had submitted a memo before the court to add their names in the First Information Report (FIR). The ACB court also said the investigation should not be done by the law and order police as it related to corruption and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should be investigating the case.

