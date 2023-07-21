MLC Kavita spits fire against BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha Challenges BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind to prove allegations or apologize

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for making false allegations against her, BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Friday sounded a warning to him against indulging in such diversionary tactics.

Talking to media persons at Nizamabad, she challenged him to prove his accusations within 24 hours or tender an apology rubbing his nose to the ground. Taking strong exception to his deliberate attempts to drag the name of her husband too into controversies despite the fact that he was never in politics, she wanted the BJP leader to mend his ways.

“We did not mind when my father, K Chandrashekhar Rao was targeted with such allegations. But when my husband was also targeted, the attitude of the BJP leader would not be tolerated any longer”, she averred. She challenged the BJP MP to come out with bearing out evidence to prove if anyone had paid even one rupee to her.

“I am giving him 24 hours to prove his allegations or else he must apologize for this. Whereever Arvind happened to contest in the next polls, I will ensure his defeat for the sake of BRS nominee, she asserted. She said the state government was working in a most transparent manner. That was the reason it was able to implement many development programmes in a successful way.

People in power in the previous regimes used to fall for kickbacks. It is not the same with the BRS government. Are the people unaware of the family that had taken money in the implementation of the underground drainage scheme in Nizamabad, she questioned.

She pointed out that the BJP leaders who distanced themselves from burning issues such as Manipur and unemployment, were indulging in cheap tactics for the sake of political mileage.

Kavitha said the BRS candidates would continue their winning streak in the ensuing polls too by winning with much bigger margins compared to last time. All surveys conducted so far by different agencies revealed that BRS was way ahead of other parties. The BRS MLAs were enjoying clear edge over others, she said.

She made it categorically clear that the BRS would maintain equal distance from both the NDA and India, the new front forged by different parties. The party would stand poles apart from both of them in the elections. The BRS DNA would not match with that of the BJP. So far as the Congress was concerned, the BRS fight would be mainly with the grand old party.

The BRS would side with the people instead of allying with either the NDA or new front of political parties, she clarified. The Congress Party had clearly exposed itself with its stand to restrict power supply to agriculture sector to just three hours, she said questioning whether the Congress leaders can advocate the same three hour supply for the business community too?

Farmers had realised the fact that the Congress would deprive them of the facilities they were extended by the BRS government in the state. Both the Congress and BJP were the political entities that stand for the rich and the well- to-do, while the BRS had always been standing up for the cause of the poor and the downtrodden, he stressed.