MLC Kavitha urges CM to focus on national status, completion of Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme

Speaking to mediapersons in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, Kavitha emphasised the need for transparency in decision-making, demanding the Chief Minister to explain to the people regarding the cancellation of tenders invited by the previous BRS government for PRLIS.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 08:50 PM

BRS MLC K Kavitha

Mahabubnagar: BRS MLC K Kavitha urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to focus on obtaining national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and completing it expeditiously. She also suggested him to take immediate measures to stop the ongoing construction works of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, Kavitha emphasised the need for transparency in decision-making, demanding the Chief Minister to explain to the people regarding the cancellation of tenders invited by the previous BRS government for PRLIS.

Also Read Congress cannot use debts as an excuse for not implementing six guarantees: Maheshwar Reddy

She asserted that if the State government is planning to redesign the project, a detailed power point presentation should be made in the Assembly to keep the public informed.

The BRS legislator pointed out that despite facing numerous challenges and court cases filed by the Congress leaders, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had successfully completed 90 percent of the PRLIS. She expressed concern about potential delay in executing the project due to retendering process and its impact on cultivation.

Kavitha also demanded that the Congress government keep its promise by distributing the hiked amount of the social security pensions to all the existing 44 lakh beneficiaries. She said the beneficiaries were yet to receive their pensions under the scheme.