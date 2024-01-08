MLC Kavitha welcomes SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case convicts

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's vedict reversing the remission of the convicts of Bilkis Bano case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 04:09 PM

Taking to X following the Supreme Court verdict, Kavitha said while Bilkis Bano’s pain was unparalleled, the SC verdict sends a powerful message of ‘the unwavering commitment to women’s integrity’. “Justice prevails, every such verdict sets a crucial precedent that our nation stands with women,” she posted.

Earlier in August of 2022, Kavitha wrote a letter to the then Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, opposing the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case of 2002. She urged the Apex Court to save the nation’s faith in the laws by intervening and reversing the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission a 1992 policy as the revised 2014 policy would make them ineligible for remission. She also pointed out that such cases investigated by the Central agencies require approval from the union government and there was no clarity whether it was consulted before releasing the convicts.