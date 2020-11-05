MLM racket busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons who were organizing illegal money circulation racket and cheating customers were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force on Thursday. A laptop and three mobile phones were seized from them.

Those caught were identified as Hadman Lal Kumavath (46), Milan Gopal (44) and Narpat Jain (48).

According to the police, the three persons established a company ‘Hypenext” and enrolled several persons assuring high returns and commission for introducing new members in the company. “The gang organized a meeting for its members at an upscale hotel in the city last month and gave a detailed presentation about their activity. After several persons joined the company the gang cheated them after collecting money from each member,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force.

The trio along with the property was handed over to the Abid Road police station for further action.

The police appealed to the public not to fall prey to such rackets. “The gangs also place advertisements in newspaper assuring of huge amount for working from home. People should not fall for such claims and alert the police immediately,” said the police.

