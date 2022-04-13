MLRIT bags top honours in State-level sports meet

Published Date - 10:41 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) bagged top honours in four events in the Late Samreddy Sudarshan Reddy Memorial State-level Sports Meet at the Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

MLRIT men’s kabaddi team thrashed Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology (MIST)team 42-18 while women’s team crushed MIST team 50-11 in the finals.

Later, MLRIT men’s volleyball team defeated MIST 2-1. In kho-kho MLRIT men’s beat CMRTC to emerge champions.

Results: Kabaddi Men: Semifinals: Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology bt AARM 32-2; MLRIT bt IARE 50-33; Final: MLRIT bt Mahaveer Institute of Science & Technology 42-18; Women’s: Semifinals: MLRIT bt Spoorty College 30-18; MIST bt Srinidhi 18-14; Final: MLRIT bt MIST 50-11; Volleyball: Men’s: Semifinals: MIST bt UBIT 2-1; MLRIT bt Sreyas 2-1; Final: MLRIT bt MIST 2-1; Kho-Kho: Men’s: Semifinals: CMRTC bt Anurag 12-09; MIST bt MLRIT 12-08; Final: MIST bt CMRTC 12-08; Throwball: Women’s: Semifinals: SNIST bt MIST 2-1; GNITS bt Loyala 2-1; Final: GNITS bt SNITWS 2-1.

