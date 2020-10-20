MLRIT seals 189th spot in Business Today rankings

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said, “it’s a proud moment for the Institute and a great milestone that we could achieve a national level 189 ranking”

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has secured all India 189th rank in the Business Today magazine (India Today group) rankings. Only five institutions were listed in the rankings from the State and MLRIT is one among them, the MLRIT said, in a press release, on Tuesday.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said “it’s a proud moment for the Institute and a great milestone that we could achieve a national level 189 ranking.”

The MLRIT offers business courses i.e. Masters in Business Management with 90 per cent placement record. Now, the Institute is listed among top B-schools list, it said.

The chairman of MLRIT, Marri Laxman Reddy and Principal Dr K Srinivasa Rao congratulated faculty and students for their contribution.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .