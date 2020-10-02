Mobile bio-toilets flagged off in Mancherial

Collector said extensive sanitation and plantation drives were being held in the district under Swachh Bharat Mission

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Mancherial/Nirmal: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said steps were being taken to convert municipalities into model civic bodies. She, along with Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao, inaugurated two mobile bio-toilets created in TSRTC buses, here on Friday. It was as part of Pattana Pragathi programme by spending Rs 10 lakh.

Bharati said extensive sanitation and plantation drives were being held under Swachh Bharat Mission. She said Telangana holds a special place in the country and that funds were being granted to municipalities by the State governments every month. The government intends to ensure sufficient toilets in towns based on their population, she said.

The IAS officer further said similar facilities were under progress in other towns and the urban civic bodies were improved in 48 aspects mentioned in Pattana Pragathi. She wanted the public to utilise the mobile toilets. She added that the buses were equipped with a room for women to change their clothes.

Diwakar Rao said the government was giving paramount importance to the sanitation and plantation activities. He said he was striving hard for bettering basic amenities of Mancherial town and for beautifying it.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .