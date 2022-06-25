Mobile court launched in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep D has launched a mobile court here on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating the court at a programme at RDO office, the Collector informed that mobile court would be useful in dispensing speedy justice to the public in 14 mandals in Kothagudem revenue division.

He informed that the court would function for two hours from 2 pm to 5 pm on every Saturday. The District Bar Association president Ramprasad thanked the Collector and Government Whip R Kantha Rao for the launch of the mobile court in Kothagudem at the request of the association.

Bhadrachalam mobile court judge Ch Venkateshwaralu conducted the court business on the first of its launch. He told the litigants and advocates to cooperate in conducting the court business within the duration of the court hours.

Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu, Bar Association general secretary B Madhava Rao, joint secretary M Venkateshwarlu, advocates B Rajashekar, SV Ramana Rao, Pathuri Vital and others were present.