Mobile loan app claims another life in Karimnagar

(Representational Image) Unable to tolerate harassment by mobile loan app executives, a teenager Munisai (19) died, allegedly by suicide.

A native of Nagunur of Karimnagar rural mandal, Munisai, who got the 2000th rank in EAMCET, had gone to Hyderabad to attend counseling. He stayed at his friend’s room in Shamshabad where he allegedly consumed a pesticide on September 20. He was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last on Friday.

Munisai, who took a Rs.10,000 loan from a mobile loan app, had reportedly paid back Rs.45,000 in the last six months. However, loan app executives were allegedly mounting pressure on him to pay another Rs.15,000. He is said to have ended his life unable to tolerate the pressure.

He is survived by his parents Sridhar and Padma, both daily wage labourers.