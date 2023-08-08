Mobile water testing lab inaugurated

The mobile lab acquired under the National Hydrology Project was flagged off by the Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar at a brief function at Jala Soudha.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: A mobile water quality testing laboratory was pressed into service in the state on Tuesday. The mobile lab acquired under the National Hydrology Project was flagged off by the Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar at a brief function at Jala Soudha.

The mobile lab will facilitate quality analysis of water samples on the spot. The public can utilize the service in ascertaining the quality of water in the field. The Engineer in Chief Muralidhar, Chairman of the Telangana water Resources Development Corporation, V Prakash and the Osd to CM (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande were among those who attended.