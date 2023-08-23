Thunderstorm warning for erstwhile Karimnagar, Bhupalpally and Mancherial

The alert has asked the public to take safe shelters and not to take shelter under trees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 AM, Wed - 23 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of a forecast of thunderstorms in multiple districts from 7 am to 10 am, the TS Fire Department Control Room has issued an alert.

The alert has asked the public to take safe shelters and not to take shelter under trees.

The forecast, which says moderate thunderstorms are ‘very likely’, is for the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla.