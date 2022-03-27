| Modernisation Works Of Traffic Island In Karimnagar On Brisk Note Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar examining place for traffic island at Manair bridge in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed that the modernisation works of traffic island in the Karimnagar town are being undertaken on brisk note.

The Minister along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao examined the island to develop a welcome arch on the bund of Lower Manair Dam here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that after Hyderabad, Karimnagar was in the front row in developing cities in Telangana. Inauguration of Rs 1,000 crore worth works by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao was a classic example how Karimnagar was moving ahead on development track.

A beautiful welcome arch would be developed on the bund of Lower Manair Dam, which is gateway of Karimnagar town, he informed.

Corporator Ilender Yadav, R&B officials, and representatives of smart city consultancy were present.

