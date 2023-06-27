PM Modi’s comment validates BRS growth, says KTR

Hyderabad: In a befitting reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to cast their votes for the BRS if the people want K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter to prosper, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the Prime Minister’s comment was an indication that the BRS was already emerging as a political force to reckon with at the national level.

Impressed with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and leadership, former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, many former MPs and MLAs from Maharashtra and prominent leaders from Madhya Pradesh were joining the BRS. The party was expanding its horizons and gaining strength. The Prime Minister’s comment only validates this growth, he said.

In an interview with a regional news channel here on Tuesday, the Minister answered questions on diverse subjects. He listed out the achievements of Telangana and gave a piece of advice to opposition parties as well.

Refuting that BRS was in a nexus with BJP, the Minister asked as to why Congress leaders in State never questioned the BJP for its failures. Recently, IT raids were conducted on offices of BRS MLAs and other places. Why don’t central probe agencies conduct raids on Congress leaders, he asked.

“The Enforcement Directorate conducted investigations on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. What is the outcome of the investigation? Was there any arrest?” he asked.

“Many BJP leaders pray for the good health of Rahul Gandhi. As long as a weak opposition is at the helm, the BJP government can act unilaterally,” he said, also making it clear that the BRS would not attend a meeting where the Congress was also involved.