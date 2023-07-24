Modi talks against ‘parivarvad’, Telangana BJP is all for family

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns quite vociferously against dynasty politics, hitting out at what he calls ‘parivarvad’ at every given opportunity, but his own party leaders, especially those in Telangana, seem to have other ideas. Quite a few senior leaders here are seeking tickets for their family members to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

According to party sources, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy himself is keen on getting a ticket for his wife G Kavya Reddy. While Kishan Reddy is said to be gearing up to contest from the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, efforts are being intensified by him to field his wife Kavya Reddy from the Amberpet Assembly constituency.

Similarly, former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who is preparing ground to contest from the Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency, is said to be eager to obtain a ticket for his son Mithun Reddy for the Shadnagar Assembly constituency.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Vijayalakshmi has reportedly evinced interest in contesting from the Musheerabad constituency.

Former Minister DK Aruna is also said to be on the list of senior leaders who are seeking tickets for their family members. The former Minister is reportedly lobbying for a ticket for her daughter either from the Gadwal or Mahabubnagar assembly constituency.

Last but not the least, BJP Election Campaign Committee chairman Eatala Rajender is also learned to be making plans to make his wife Jamuna contest from the Huzurabad constituency.

Though there is no official confirmation from the BJP State unit, party sources inform that the lobbying from the senior leaders for their family members has definitely gained momentum.

Interestingly, all this is happening when Modi, addressing party workers in Madhya Pradesh just last month, sarcastically said people could vote for the BRS, if they wanted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter to progress.

Meanwhile, senior leaders from Congress are also intensifying their efforts to secure tickets for their family members. Former Home Minister K Jana Reddy is said to be pitching for his son K Raghuveer Reddy to contest from the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency.

Former Minister Konda Surekha is also learned to be grooming her daughter to contest either from Bhupalpally or Parkal constituency, while Mulugu MLA Seethakka is said to be interested in getting her son Surya contest from Pinapaka.