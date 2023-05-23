Mohit Kumar clinches CM Cup Badminton Tournament

Mohit Kumar rallied from a game down to defeat Manish Kumar 13-15, 15-5, 15-13 to win the men’s singles title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

All the winners of CM Cup with coaches

Hyderabad: Mohit Kumar rallied from a game down to defeat Manish Kumar 13-15, 15-5, 15-13 to win the men’s singles title of Hyderabad District CM Cup Badminton Tournament, held at LB Stadium badminton court on Thursday.

In the women’s category, Rohita downed Aditi Mekala 16-14, 15-4 for the top honours.

Results: Men’s singles: Mohit Kumar bt Manish Kumar 13-15, 15-5, 15-13; Men’s doubles: Manish Kumar/AP Keerthi Sasank bt G B Abhinav Raju/R Vamshidhar 15-11, 15-6; Women’s singles: Rohita bt Aditi Mekala 16-14, 15-4; Women’s doubles: Ch Purnima/Amtul bt Aditi/Amruta 16-14, 15-10; Mixed doubles: GLV Saideep and Ch Purnima beat Neeraj and Rohita 15-9, 15-12.