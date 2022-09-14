Mongolian presence in Telangana’s Buddhavanam soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: The possibility of a Mongolian Buddhist monastery or educational institution is likely to soon become a reality on the premises of Buddhavanam, the Buddhist Heritage Theme Park developed by the State government at Nagarjuna Sagar.

This is after the visit of Mongolian Ambassador to India Ganbold Dambajav to the Buddhavanam on Wednesday. Received by Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath, and Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Dambajav appreciated the concept and uniquess of the Buddhavanam.

After taking a tour of the Buddhavanam, Dambajav said visiting the park was ‘an amazing experience’ and that he was glad he had visited the ‘modern and iconic Buddhist Heritage Theme Park’.

“I have been in India since the last nine months and am keen to promote and further Mongolia and India’s strategic partnership. I believe that Lord Buddha is a unique spiritual and cultural connect that can further our bilateral relations and cooperation, bringing our countries even close,” he said, adding that Mongolia’s religious presence in India so far was only in Bodh Gaya.

“It is important that we have Mongolia’s religious presence in the South of India as well. Buddhavanam presents a great opportunity and I firmly believe that Mongolia should have a presence in Buddhavanam, be it a monastery or an educational institution,” he added.

Earlier, Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah briefed the Ambassador on the concept and uniqueness of the project and its components. Dr E Sivanagireddy, Buddhist Expert Consultant, Buddhavanam explained the various themes depicted at the park.