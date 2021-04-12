Monitor online activities of kids, say experts

The police asked the parents to regularly check the online activities of their children and monitor their usage of internet and social media accounts/apps.

Hyderabad: With some unscrupulous elements misguiding children in their vulnerable age on internet and social media platforms, and with instances of some using children to settle political scores, the police have asked the parents to monitor the online activities of the wards.

The police asked the parents to regularly check the online activities of their children and monitor their usage of internet and social media accounts/apps. The police said measures should be taken to stop children from getting addicted to social media platforms.

“Teachers also play an important role in educating the children on the usage of social media and the mobile phones. All efforts should be made by parents and teachers to prevent children from misusing the gadgets,” advised K V M Prasad, ACP Cybercrime Hyderabad.

He further warned that the law is equal for all. “Anyone found morphing photos, videos and uploading on social media will be booked and action initiated,” he added.

Eminent psychiatrist Kavita, said the family members play an important role in ensuring social media hygiene among the children. “Children use mobile phone for online classes, playing games or conversations with friends. It is important the family members regularly interact with them and discuss about proper usage of the gadgets and internet,” she said.

Further, she added the teenage children in their bid to become popular, could go to the extent of morphing photographs of prominent personalities. It could later result in legal issues for the child and the family.

Social activist, Dosapati Ramu stressed the need for parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities on internet and social media. “There are elements who try to misguide impressionable children with wrong practises which could pose several problems for the children. Parents and teachers should inform and alert the children on what’s good and what’s not and steer them towards good social media practises,” he said.

