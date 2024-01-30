Monkey menace goes unabated at Gudem temple

Despite efforts by shrine officials to address this issue, visitors remain wary while visiting the hill temple in Dandepalli mandal.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 30 January 2024, 06:16 PM

Mancherial: In a worrisome scene, fearing being attacked by troops of monkeys, devotees in particular children are forced to carry a stick in order to visit the famed hill temple Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal even as the officials of the shrine take steps to address the menace.

The threat of monkeys goes unabated at the SSD, a major pilgrim centre of the district and touted as Annavaram of Telangana, annoying devotees from not only several parts of the district, but neighbouring Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad. The devotees are left with no option, but to wield a large stick to get rid of the monkeys that are on the prowl on the way to the shrine.

“Of late, it is inevitable to carry a stick to thwart monkeys that pounce on you if you are walking the 100-metre path from the foothill to atop the hill where the shrine is situated. But, all devotees may not be able to find ways to tackle the monkeys. Officials of the temple should immediately take steps to address it and avoid inconvenience to the devotees,” G Sai Kumar from Rebbena mandal opined.

Sai Kumar visited the abode to perform Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratam to thank the deity for fulfilling his desire recently. Many other devotees are literally living in the grip of fear while reaching the temple through the steps, following the movement of barrels of fierce monkeys along the route. Some of smart devotees are using sticks to safeguard themselves, while others are losing their valuables in attacks by the monkeys.

When asked, Executive Officer Sankatala Srinivas said that steps were being taken to address the monkey menace. He stated that the management of the temple was deploying two persons and some officials to escort the devotees from foothills to atop of the hillock. He added that some unknown persons were dropping monkeys at the holy place, complicating the menace.

It is learnt the officials are unable to find monkey catchers. Consequently, the population of the simians is growing at the hillock. The officials said that somewhere between Rs 120 and 150 was spent in order to catch a monkey and 60 monkeys were caught and released in the forest in 2023.

Still, the monkeys continue to swarm the temple situated on a hillock, considering availability of coconuts, bananas and other eatables. The shrine earns income of around Rs 2 crore by way of offerings and tickets for Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam per annum.