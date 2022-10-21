Monsoon begins withdrawal from Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

From June 1 to September 21, the State witnessed 1215.2 mm of rain against the normal of 803.1 mm while the State capital saw 874.5 mm of rain so far against the normal of 656.2 mm.

Hyderabad: The State’s monsoon rainfall has started to withdraw with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that the system had begun retreating from parts of Telangana on Friday.

The normal date of withdrawal from the State was October 15. The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon was based on meteorological conditions such as cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days, establishment of anticyclone in the lower troposphere (850 hPa and below), and water vapour imagery indicating dry weather conditions over the region.

Usually, IMD considers September 30 as the final day of southwest monsoon rain over the country, and the rain after that is seen as post-monsoon rainfall.

From June 1 to September 21, the State witnessed 1215.2 mm of rain against the normal of 803.1 mm while the State capital saw 874.5 mm of rain so far against the normal of 656.2 mm.

With the end of the wet season, Hyderabad might start feeling a nip in the air and nights could soon start getting colder. In the next three days, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 14 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the city usually experiences mild winters from November to January. The lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degree Celsius was recorded in January 2015 at Marredpally.