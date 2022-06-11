Monsoon to enter Telangana in two days: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological department – Hyderabad on Saturday has said that there is a chance of Southwest monsoon entering the state during the next two days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours,” the IMD-H said in the press release.

The southwest monsoons have further advanced into parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), and some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, and Karnataka today, the release said.

Earlier, IMD forecast said that the monsoon would arrive in Telangana between June 5 and 10. However, it was delayed due to weak sea winds in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Heat wave

On Saturday, heat wave conditions are set to prevail at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. The maximum temperatures are expected to be around 41 – 45 degree Celsius in these districts.

However, from Sunday, almost all the districts in the State including Hyderabad may receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days. Yellow alert or ‘be alert’ warning has been issued to the entire state for the next four days.

On Saturday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature at 37.4 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm, according to the forecast of IMD – Hyderabad.

Maximum temperatures in degree Celsius

State

Nalgonda – 42

Khammam – 41.6

Adilabad – 41.4

Bhadrachalam – 41

Ramagundam – 40.8