Hyderabad: Moosarambagh bridge closed due to heavy inflows in Musi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:39 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Source: Twitter/HiHyderabad.

Hyderabad: The traffic police closed down the Moosarambagh bridge in view of heavy flow of the rain water in the Musi river.

Traffic police had placed barricades to prevent the entry of any vehicles on the bridge and issued an advisory urging people to take alternative routes via Golnaka or Chaderghat to reach Amberpet and areas beyond.

The traffic police also closed the new Jiyaguda road that runs alongside the Musi River near Puranapul in view of heavy inundation.