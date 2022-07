Heavy inflow to Musi River: Cops issue traffic advisory

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:28 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the heavy inflows into the Musi River.

The Moosarambagh bridge is closed for motorists and traffic is not allowed between Amberpet/ Kachiguda and Moosarambagh/ Malakpet i.e. via the bridge.

On account of this, there is heavy congestion in Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Chaderghat and Koti stretches. The traffic police have requested commuters to take alternative routes until the water levels recede in the Musi River.